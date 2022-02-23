Nashville, TN – (TN Tribune) – Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, is set to launch Tennessee’s first brick and mortar cannabis bar & restaurant called Buds & Brews™. The restaurant, slated to open in late April or early May, will be located at 1246 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown.

The Buds & Brews dining experience will offer a menu of upscale bar fare paired with their own line of cannabis infused condiments. Served on the side, patrons can choose their favorite sauces infused with locally grown and extracted hemp-derived THC. The restaurant will not only offer these sauces for purchase, but boast a full bar, infused beverages and dessert edibles as well. Patrons must be 21 years old to enter.

Based in Nashville, Craft Cannabis™ is considered one of Tennessee’s top industry leaders and innovators in the state. From seed to shelf, Craft Cannabis™ cultivates, handcrafts, and wholesale’s cannabis products infused with hemp-derived THC. In addition, the company has nine (9) retail brick and mortar locations in Middle TN through their brand – The Holistic Connection™. Craft Cannabis™ knows that edibles are not only a huge seller but a fascination for their customers and the cannabis community, which led to the inception of the restaurant. Buds & Brews will offer Nashville the chance to enjoy cannabis in a legal and fun environment.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with seasoned veterans in the food and beverage industry to bring a new and exciting restaurant and bar experience to Nashville,” said Michael Soloman, Owner & President of Craft Cannabis. “This is the right time and location in Germantown for us to be able to offer this truly unique infused culinary experience for patrons. At Buds & Brews, there will be something for everyone.”

For more information, visit budsandbrewsusa.com

About Craft Cannabis™

Craft Cannabis™ is building the most impactful vertically integrated cannabis business in Tennessee. With operations based out of Nashville, TN, Craft Cannabis™ products are grown, handcrafted and sold within the same ecosystem, ensuring the production of high quality flower, edibles and vapes.

Their expanding network includes cannabis retailer The Holistic Connection™, with a growing roster of nine (9) retail locations in Middle TN. Along with branded Craft Cannabis™ products, the company also produces a portfolio of white label products and brands.

Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 after founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after a decade in California gaining experience in the emerging legal cannabis industry. The company and team have witnessed rapid growth within the emerging cannabis industry in Tennessee through responsible and professional operations.

All Craft Cannabis™ products are state and federally legal.