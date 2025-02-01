The first Black senator was Hiram Revels of Mississippi in 1870.

On February 3, 1870, the 15th Amendment prohibited states from disenfranchising voters “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” Twenty-two days later, Mississippi politician and minister Hiram Rhodes Revels put that declaration into practice by taking the oath of office to become the first Black senator in United States history. Wendell Phillips, a civil rights activist, marked the occasion by nicknaming Revels “the 15th Amendment in flesh and blood.”

During the Civil War, which ended in 1865, Revels served as a chaplain and helped organize two regiments of the United States Colored Troops (USCT). Senators weren’t elected by popular vote until 1913, meaning that Revels, like all his colleagues, was elected by the state Legislature. The vote was 81-15. Revels’ term was short, as the seat he was appointed to had been vacant since the Civil War and was set to expire a year later on March 3, 1871, but his public service didn’t end there. He became Mississippi secretary of state in December 1872 and was praised throughout his career as a political moderate and gifted orator.

