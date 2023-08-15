National-An Atlanta-based grand jury on Monday indicted former President Donald Trump on state charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat in the Peach State.

The historic indictment is the fourth criminal case that Trump – who is currently leading the Republican field in the 2024 White House race – is now facing.

The charges, brought after a sweeping investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, covers some of the most egregious efforts by the former president and his allies to subvert the 2020 election. The grand jury met for roughly 10 hours Monday before handing up charges.

Unlike the election subversion charges brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, Willis’ case will be insulated from any potential Trump interference if he is reelected in 2024. He will not be able to pardon himself or his allies of any state convictions, nor will he be able to order Fulton County Fulton County to dismiss the charges.

CNN’s Jared Formanek, Fabiana Chaparro, Morayo Ogunbayo, Macie Goldfarb, Shirin Faqiri, Jim Rogers, Heather Law contributed to this story. This is a developing story first reported by CNN.