NASHVILLE — Stay connected to your favorite teams with “TSU Tigers”, the official mobile app of Tennessee State University, powered by SIDEARM Sports.



Featuring real-time news alerts, schedules, exclusive multimedia content, gameday details, and more, the new TSU Tigers app is free and compatible with both iOS and Android devices.



“As a department, we are always looking for new ways to engage our fans and enhance their gameday experience, and this app accomplishes both goals,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. “This digital platform provides an easy and convenient way for our alumni, fans, and supporters to stay up-to-date with the latest news, scores, and original content surrounding their favorite teams.”



Through the app, TSU fans will enjoy a personalized mobile experience with the ability to manage tickets, shop for official merchandise, receive breaking news, and score notifications for the teams they follow.



The app is designed with a user-friendly interface that integrates with www.tsutigers.com to bring the latest TSU digital content right to your fingertips. Additionally, it includes links to video and audio streams of live games, in-game stats, and team social media feeds. To download the app to your smartphone or tablet, visit the App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tsu-tigers/id1625709205 or Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sidearmsports.tennstate and search for “TSU Tigers.”



ABOUT SIDEARM SPORTS

SIDEARM Sports, the nation’s leading digital provider serving more than 1,300 partners, operates within the Learfield IMG College structure. Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, SIDEARM was founded in 2000 by Jeff Rubin, who continues to lead the business. SIDEARM is trusted by some of the biggest brands in intercollegiate athletics, including more than 300 NCAA Division I programs and 57 Power-Five athletic departments. The leader in collegiate athletic web solutions, SIDEARM Sports provides the software and technology that powers websites, mobile applications, live stats, social presence, and video streaming for its school and conference partners. Clients applaud SIDEARM for its service, reliability, and customization, and its easy-to-use interface allows schools to customize their content streams and digital presence.