Mac’s Moments: Q&A With Local Athletes Pearl-Cohn’s Destiny Poole

Each week, McKinley Young Jr. of Bench Press Reloaded catches up with some of the top athletes in the Metropolitan Nashville area. Today he sat down with Pearl-Cohn High School girls’ basketball player Destiny Poole.

Name: Destiny Poole

School: Pearl-Cohn

Sport(s): Basketball/Softball/Volleyball

Class of 2022

Height: 6’0

McKinley Young Jr. of Bench Press Reloaded: At what age did you fall in love with the game of basketball?

Destiny Poole: To be honest I fell in love with basketball in the late stage of my seventh grade year. When I was younger, basketball was never something that I took seriously because it was just something fun to do. I am a very picky person and I realized at that moment that I could use this sport to help me get to college. Basketball has helped me develop a more calm attitude towards everything and has helped me to stay focused and stay out of trouble. It has changed my entire life.

Mac: Who are the biggest influences in your life?

Destiny: My biggest influence is my mom Quita Harris and my best friend Germesha Olawumi. My mom has always been there for me. She taught me how to take on tough obstacles in life and how to manage situations when people try to bring me down. She taught me to be positive in everything I do and no matter what people say, always do your best. The love of basketball that we share just brings us even closer. I love her so much, she is my rock.

My best friend Germesha has a big influence on me with just her passion and love in which she does everything. Germesha has scoliosis, and even though she knows that she can get seriously hurt, she continues to do things such as play softball, basketball. She just lives life to the fullest.

Mac: What other activities do you like to do outside of playing sports?

Destiny: I actually like to play the saxophone in the band. At first I joined the band just to stay active until basketball season and stay in shape. However, the more I did I truly ended up loving to play an instrument. It’s really fun. I also like to do the normal teenage things like hang out with my friends, go to the mall and just relax.

Mac: What is your motivation to be successful in life?

Destiny: My motivation is basically just being able to wake up everyday knowing some people weren’t as lucky as me, then I need to be the best me that I can be. I want to be great in everything that I do and knowing that I have some people who want the best for me makes me not want to let them down. More importantly show that I belong in whatever field I decide to pursue.

Mac: What are some of your goals after high school?

Destiny: My dreams and goals are to go to college and be a successful basketball player and I also want to go to the WNBA. I also want to study law and become a lawyer.

Mac: Who would you say your game and style of play is like?

Destiny: I never really thought about that, but when I play a lot of people call me Baby Shaq because I am aggressive like he was. I just haven’t gotten to the dunking point yet, just wait till I start dunking.

Mac: What is the one thing you want everyone to say about you after you graduate high school?

Destiny: That she played with heart and hustle while she was on the court. She never gave up and also was an amazing student. I want them to say that I was a good person and always keep things 100%.