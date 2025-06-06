Close Menu
    Sports club honors Durham’s best and brightest students

    Kermit Williams

    By Bonitta Best

    editor@triangletribune.com

     

    DURHAM – The Durham Sports Club’s first scholarship banquet over 30 years ago presented awards of $250 and $500.

    On Wednesday, the club issued scholarships totaling $71,000 to 16 of Durham’s brightest scholar-athletes.

    The DSC honors the top female and male scholar-athletes nominated by their school’s athletic director. Their accomplishments – which are numerous – are highlighted at the luncheon, and all 16 are put in the running for four top college scholarships.

    Carolina Hurricanes color analyst Shane Willis was the keynote speaker. Willis, who also played for the Hurricanes, kept it short and simple. He gave three pieces of advice to coincide with the three periods in a hockey game.

    “First, ask yourself, ‘Who do you want to be?’ Figure out what you’re not and you’ll know who you want to be.

    “Second, life is hard. Don’t fall into the trap of I’m the victim.

    “And third, turn the page. Everyone is going to make errors and mistakes, have failures and disappointments. You have to be able to turn the page and move on. …You are the author of your life. Enjoy the ride.”

    Riverside High School swimmer Chloe Mihaley and Jordan High tennis star Devak Coltrane were each awarded a $7,500 Blunt-Bradshaw Sports Legends of Durham Scholarship which honors Hillside High legends Russell E. Blunt and Willie Bradshaw.

    Both men are in the National High School Athletics Hall of Fame, the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame and the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

    Jordan High golf standout Emerson Dever earned the $10,000 Mildred Barnes scholarship, and Riverside outstanding runner Phillip Blum was awarded the $10,000 Harold Strawbridge scholarship.

    But no one went home empty-handed. The remaining 12 each received a $3,000 Tommy Hunt Scholar-Athlete Scholarship.

    “It’s amazing to me to be in the presence of such greatness,” Durham Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Lewis said. “You all have a community that is extremely proud of you.”

     

    SCHOLAR-ATHLETES

    Durham Academy

    Amelia Fay – Pomona College

    Amare Burrus – Columbia University

     

    Durham School of the Arts

    Eloise Luetzow – University of Glasgow (Scotland)

    Zachary Blizzard – UNC Chapel Hill

     

    Hillside High School

    Landyn Betz – Temple

    Ameil Braswell – Elizabeth City State

     

    Jordan High School

    Emerson Dever – Virginia Tech

    Devak Coltrane – UNC

     

    Northern High School

    Una Jones – Bryn Mawr College

    Gareth Viavattine – Durham Tech

     

    Riverside High School

    Chloe Mihaley – Carnegie-Mellon

    Phillip Blum – N.C. State

     

    Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

    Kayden Carter – N.C. A&T

    Jackson Keith – Butler

     

    Voyager Academy

    Eloise Leonard – UNC Wilmington

    Keith Njuguna – UNC Greensboro

     

