Sports club honors Durham’s best and brightest students

By Bonitta Best

editor@triangletribune.com

DURHAM – The Durham Sports Club’s first scholarship banquet over 30 years ago presented awards of $250 and $500.

On Wednesday, the club issued scholarships totaling $71,000 to 16 of Durham’s brightest scholar-athletes.

The DSC honors the top female and male scholar-athletes nominated by their school’s athletic director. Their accomplishments – which are numerous – are highlighted at the luncheon, and all 16 are put in the running for four top college scholarships.

Carolina Hurricanes color analyst Shane Willis was the keynote speaker. Willis, who also played for the Hurricanes, kept it short and simple. He gave three pieces of advice to coincide with the three periods in a hockey game.

“First, ask yourself, ‘Who do you want to be?’ Figure out what you’re not and you’ll know who you want to be.

“Second, life is hard. Don’t fall into the trap of I’m the victim.

“And third, turn the page. Everyone is going to make errors and mistakes, have failures and disappointments. You have to be able to turn the page and move on. …You are the author of your life. Enjoy the ride.”

Riverside High School swimmer Chloe Mihaley and Jordan High tennis star Devak Coltrane were each awarded a $7,500 Blunt-Bradshaw Sports Legends of Durham Scholarship which honors Hillside High legends Russell E. Blunt and Willie Bradshaw.

Both men are in the National High School Athletics Hall of Fame, the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame and the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Jordan High golf standout Emerson Dever earned the $10,000 Mildred Barnes scholarship, and Riverside outstanding runner Phillip Blum was awarded the $10,000 Harold Strawbridge scholarship.

But no one went home empty-handed. The remaining 12 each received a $3,000 Tommy Hunt Scholar-Athlete Scholarship.

“It’s amazing to me to be in the presence of such greatness,” Durham Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Lewis said. “You all have a community that is extremely proud of you.”

SCHOLAR-ATHLETES

Durham Academy

Amelia Fay – Pomona College

Amare Burrus – Columbia University

Durham School of the Arts

Eloise Luetzow – University of Glasgow (Scotland)

Zachary Blizzard – UNC Chapel Hill

Hillside High School

Landyn Betz – Temple

Ameil Braswell – Elizabeth City State

Jordan High School

Emerson Dever – Virginia Tech

Devak Coltrane – UNC

Northern High School

Una Jones – Bryn Mawr College

Gareth Viavattine – Durham Tech

Riverside High School

Chloe Mihaley – Carnegie-Mellon

Phillip Blum – N.C. State

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

Kayden Carter – N.C. A&T

Jackson Keith – Butler

Voyager Academy

Eloise Leonard – UNC Wilmington

Keith Njuguna – UNC Greensboro