Urban League of Middle Tennessee to Start New Session of Executive Education Program for Area Small Business Owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Urban League of Middle Tennessee is set to begin another session of NextLevel Nashville, a business development program offered in conjunction with the Tennessee Urban League Affiliates, Interise and Tennessee Valley Authority. The purpose of the seven-month program, which starts on April 8, is to support small business owners who wish to efficiently pursue their goals of business growth.

“NextLevel is a tremendous opportunity for established business owners in the area to build a roadmap that turns plans into action,” said Clifton Harris, president and CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. “We deeply appreciate our community partners, Tennessee Valley Authority and Interise, for their continuous commitment to Nashville entrepreneurs who are ready to take their next steps forward.”

The program utilizes nationally recognized curriculum to help business owners develop three-year strategic growth plans and a customized guide for managing finances, navigating specific industries and sustaining market expansion. Class members will participate in 13 virtual classroom sessions over the course of the program and will graduate with renewed mindsets, fresh perspectives on business growth and specific developmental goals.

Nashville is home to one of four statewide Urban League affiliates offering the program to area business owners. The Tennessee Urban League Affiliates in Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga are also participating in NextLevel. To learn more about the program, please visit http://ulmt.org/nextlevel or contact the Urban League of Middle Tennessee at 615-254-0525 or [email protected]

About the Tennessee Urban League Affiliates (TULA)

The Tennessee Urban League Affiliates (TULA) is an affiliate of the National Urban League, the nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement devoted to empowering African Americans and other underserved individuals to enter the economic and social mainstream. TULA includes Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, Inc., Knoxville Area Urban League, Memphis Urban League, and Urban League of Middle Tennessee.