Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will hold its 2021 Winter Commencement ceremony Monday, December 13, at 11 a.m., at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts.

Degrees will be presented to 149 graduates, including 58 from the College of Nursing, 35 from the College of Medicine, 43 from the College of Graduate Health Sciences, and 13 from the College of Health Professions.

The keynote speaker will be UT Alumni Association President Emily Capadalis Love.