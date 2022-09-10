Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Value of a Good Banking Relationship, an informational lunch and learn panel discussion and networking experience for businesses and business owners to hear from and network directly with relationship bankers from numerous locally affiliated banking institutions to learn more about the banking resources available across Greater Nashville.

Come Join Us!

Be in the “know” to help your business grow!

*Registration is required (lunch will be provided).

Expand Register on Eventbrite

Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce

615-587-9761

info@nashvilleblackchamber.org