By Rosetta Miller-Perry and Dr. June

NASHVILLE, TN — Veteran -owned businesses are continuing to elevate as integral parts of society because of the experience, discipline and special offerings they bring to the entrepreneurial platforms.

Veterans are putting their unique skills to task as they participate in the industries related to newspaper publishing, broadcast and print media, supply chain, hospitality, entertainment and more. According to the recent Census, there are over 1.7 million veteran- owned businesses in the United States (US) that generate over one trillion dollars in annual revenue.

Today’s veterans in business are leveraging their resources to help them better understand and navigate challenges and obstacles in the complex entrepreneur arena. There are many more resources available than before to help veterans translate their military experiences into a business model. With that said, as America again prepares to celebrate Veteran’s Day and “thank the servicemen and women for their service,” be sure to support Veteran owned businesses.

Dr. June is an Air Force Veteran and owner of Chaux Consulting and Ms. June’s Gumbo N’ Greens.

Rosetta Miller-Perry is a Navy Veteran, minority woman-owned business of The Tennessee Tribune newspaper and the Tennessee Tribune Stores at Nashville International airport in addition to other significant business ventures in the state of Tennessee.

Perry is also the founder of the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce. Both Veterans are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the graduate chapter of Alpha Delta Omega and Les Gemmes, Inc. in Nashville.