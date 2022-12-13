NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit has named Vince Malone as Chief of Staff and Administration and promoted Renuka Christoph to Chief Communications Officer and Nick Oldham to Chief Safety and Security Officer.

Malone previously served as Director of the Civil Rights Division with Tennessee Department of Transportation. He is appointed to serve on the U.S. Transportation Research Board (TRB) Standing Committee on Contracting Equity and serves several executive committees with AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials). He was Chief Compliance, Risk, and Human Resource Officer for SRS, Inc. of Hendersonville. Malone holds a J.D. in Law from the University of Florida and a B.A. in Political Science from Lipscomb University. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Sumner Development Corporation and as a Commissioner and Chairman of the Gallatin Housing Authority. He is also an officer and board member with 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee.

Christoph joined WeGo as Director of Marketing, Communications, and Sales in April 2021 from the Music City Center where she served as the Director of Communications overseeing marketing, media, public relations, and communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a master’s degree in marketing from Tennessee State University. She served as a board member for Sister Cities of Nashville, a freelance travel writer for the Tennessee Tribune and The Tennessean, and launched Nations in Our Neighborhood, an initiative promoting Nashville’s ethnic food and culture.

Oldham joined WeGo in 2018 and quickly rose through the ranks, serving most recently as Director of System Safety and Risk Management. He also worked as a System Support Analyst at Arizona State University. Oldham holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Tennessee State University and a Master of Arts in Christian Studies from Luther Rice College and Seminary. He also has certificates in Public Transportation Safety and Transit Safety and Security from the U.S. Department of Transportation – Transportation Safety Institute and a Data Analytics certificate from Pivot Technology School. He serves as the Chairman of the Board of Aphesis House in Nashville.

“We are thrilled with the new additions to our executive team, and to the promotions of two outstanding leaders to the executive ranks as we are committed to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion within the community,” WeGo CEO Steve Bland said. “Each of these individuals have a proven track record of success in each of their areas of expertise and will be solid assets to our team.”