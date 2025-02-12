What Happens to Students With Disabilities if the Department of Education Were Dismantled?

The U.S. Department of Education plays a crucial role in ensuring that all students, regardless of background or ability, have access to a quality education. For students with disabilities, the Department has been instrumental in creating programs, policies, and frameworks that ensure equitable educational opportunities.

For students with disabilities, the consequences could be significant and detrimental to their ability to succeed in school and beyond. Here’s what’s at stake.

(1) Loss of Specialized Support and Services

One of the most important functions of the Department of Education is to oversee and enforce laws like the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which mandates that students with disabilities receive free appropriate public education (FAPE). If the Department were to be dismantled, enforcement of IDEA and other related laws could become fragmented or inconsistent.

States are already tasked with a significant portion of the administration of special education to eligible students with disabilities, meaning, there is already a great deal of “local control” afforded in a system structure that includes a federal department. The loss of a central federal department focused on education would likely cause a significant cycle of confusion and chaos.

(2) Increased Risk of Inequity Across States

Currently, the U.S. Department of Education distributes funding to states across a number of programs, including Title I and the IDEA, which support at-risk students and students with disabilities. The Department also provides guidelines and ensures that schools across the country adhere to federal laws regarding accessibility and inclusion. In the absence of a national oversight body, the quality of services for students with disabilities could vary dramatically from state to state. Some states may have strong systems and programs for special education, while others may lack the infrastructure, funding, or training necessary to adequately support students with disabilities.

This could create an exacerbated patchwork system where students with disabilities in certain regions are left behind, while others have access to cutting-edge resources and opportunities. The inequality that would result could leave many students vulnerable, further exacerbating the disparities in educational outcomes for this population.

(3) Weakened Advocacy and Representation

The U.S. Department of Education is not just a regulatory body; it also plays a vital role in advocacy for marginalized groups, including students with disabilities. Without this national platform, students and families would likely struggle to have their voices heard in policy discussions at the federal level. Moreover, advocacy groups that work to advance the rights of students with disabilities might face more difficulty engaging with policymakers and securing necessary changes.

Dismantling the Department could also result in a decrease in funding for special education programs. Without a strong federal presence, local education agencies may struggle to meet the needs of students, particularly those with the most complex disabilities. Federal grants that support adaptive technologies, training for special education teachers, and other specialized resources might be eliminated, leaving school districts to pick up the slack—often without the means to do so.

(4) Potential Erosion of Civil Rights Protections

The Department of Education also plays a role in upholding the civil rights of students with disabilities. It ensures that students are not discriminated against based on their disability and that they have access to the same educational opportunities as their peers. If the Department were dismantled, oversight of these protections could weaken, allowing discrimination or exclusion to go unchecked. Students with disabilities could face increased challenges in securing the accommodations they need to participate in school activities, leading to further isolation and disadvantage.

(5) Uncertainty About Long-Term Outcomes

One of the most challenging aspects of dismantling the Department of Education would be the uncertainty it would create. Long-term planning and programs for students with disabilities would be thrown into flux, as current policies and structures might no longer be upheld. While local school districts and state governments would try to adapt, the lack of coordinated federal oversight could result in confusion, inefficiency, and missed opportunities for students with disabilities.

Without a centralized source of data collection, research, and policy recommendations, it would also be difficult to assess how well students with disabilities are doing across the country. The absence of the Department would likely result in a lack of accurate information about their needs, progress, and potential, which would, in turn, make it harder to improve outcomes for this population.

A call for steady leadership focused on system improvement

The U.S. Department of Education plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of students with disabilities, providing resources, and ensuring consistency across the country. If the Department were to be dismantled, the consequences would be far-reaching. Students with disabilities could face inequitable access to education, loss of vital services and support, and a weakening of protections that ensure they are treated fairly. It is essential to recognize the importance of the Department’s work and ensure that all students—regardless of their abilities—continue to have the opportunity to succeed in an inclusive and supportive educational environment.

Instead of focusing on dismantling, let’s collectively work to improve the system in place, which includes increasing targeted resources for students with disabilities alongside effective transparency and accountability requirements that will enhance access to educational opportunities while also improving outcomes. Let’s focus on ensuring our public education system provides a pathway to prosperity for ALL students so they can experience success in career and life beyond school.

Heather Eckner serves as the Director of Statewide Education for the Autism Alliance of Michigan (AAoM)