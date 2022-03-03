By K. Dawn Rutledge, Ed.D.

NASHVILLE, TN — The Association of International Education Administrators (AIEA) ushered in a new era of leadership by installing the first African American woman to lead the organization in its 40-year history.

Nashville native, Dr. Jewell G. Winn, was passed the gavel Feb. 22 at the organization’s annual conference held in New Orleans during Black History Month. As president, Winn will focus on initiatives around Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) as well as a Presidential Fellows program designed to engage and prepare the next generation of international higher education leaders. Further, Winn wants to enhance internationalization efforts and increase participation in the association, along with building more awareness among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“As the first Black woman elected to lead this organization, I recognize it is a honor and responsibility not to be taken lightly,” Winn said. “I have a strong passion for international education and, as president, I will be collaborating with dedicated and talented individuals across the world to make connections that create global educational opportunities for students, including those at HBCUs. There is much work to do, and I am excited to be in a position to influence change.”

Winn has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. She currently serves as senior international officer, executive director for international affairs, chief diversity officer, and assistant professor in the Department of Educational Administration at Tennessee State University. Additionally, she serves on the board of directors for the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE). Her term as president will last one-year.

One conference participant noted the history-making moment as “empowering,” stating, “it is a true honor to be standing with our newest president but, most importantly, our first African American female president of AIEA. Thank you for not only acknowledging, but empowering young leaders across the globe.”

AIEA is dedicated exclusively to senior leaders in the field of international education with members serving as senior international officers that support international higher education, share institutional strategies and a voice on matters of public policy. AIEA brings together international education leaders into dialogue with each other, their counterparts around the world, organizations that promote international education, and organizations concerned with the shaping and management of international higher education.