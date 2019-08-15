YWCA Names Toney as Chief Strategy Officer

Special to Tribune from Nashville Post

NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee has named LoLita Toney as chief strategy officer.

The position is new to the nonprofit, according to a release.

Toney will help develop and execute strategies related to the 120-year old YWCA’s capital campaign strategy and succession planning.

A former director of development and chief of staff for the National Museum of African American Music, Toney is pursuing a Ph.D. degree in business psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Toney, founder of Toney Consulting and Ivy Business Solutions, once served as director of development systems and stewardship at Fisk University.

The recipient of the Nashville Business Journal’s Women in Music City Award, Power Moves Community Advocacy Award and Nashville Cable Civic Outreach and Rising Star awards, She is the founding chair of the YWCA Junior Board Committee.

YWCA bills itself as the largest provider of domestic violence services in Tennessee, operating the 65-bed Weaver Domestic Violence Center, a 24-hour crisis and support helpline and a transitional housing program for domestic violence survivors and their children.

Of note, YWCA is planning an expansion of the Weaver Center to include 100 beds and a new pet shelter.