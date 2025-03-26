THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID MUSCATINE Spotlights Iowa Women’s Stories – April 30, 2025

MUSCATINE , Iowa – THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID MUSCATINE is set to take the stage on April 30, 2025, at The Merrill Hotel for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, inspiration, and community. This powerful event highlights the authentic, raw, and inspiring stories of local women, celebrating their journeys and amplifying their voices. Designed to uplift, empower, and connect, THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID MUSCATINE provides a platform for women to share their personal experiences, triumphs, and lessons learned. The best part? This event is completely free to attend — just be sure to register in advance!

Attendees can expect an evening filled with compelling narratives, meaningful connections, and an atmosphere of encouragement and support. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a night that celebrates the strength, resilience, and wisdom of the women in the community. Event Producer, Deanna Woodall shared, “This event is about creating a space where women’s voices are heard, their experiences are honored, and their stories inspire others.” Ms. Woodall continues, “Every woman has a story to tell, and this night is all about celebrating the strength and resilience within each of us.

Jen Craft, M.Ed. Director Muscatine County Public, one of the event collaborators, stated, “That’s What Said Muscatine is more than just an event – it’s a powerful platform for women to share their voices, experiences, and truths. By amplifying diverse stories, we create space for connection, empowerment and community.” Ms. Craft concluded her thought with, “This night is about celebrating the strength, resilience, and authenticity of women, and we can’t wait to bring that energy to Muscatine .”

The evening begins at 6:00 PM with light appetizers and networking, setting the stage for an inspiring night. At approximately 6:30 PM, a dynamic lineup of local speakers will take the stage to share their powerful stories. Following the program, guests are invited to keep the conversation going downstairs at Maxwells, the restaurant at The Merrill Hotel. Food and drinks will be available for purchase for those who wish to continue the experience.

EVENT DETAILS:

Wednesday | April 30, 2025

The Merrill Hotel (Mississippi Ballroom), 119 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine , Iowa

⏰ Doors open for light appetizers at 6:00 p.m.; program starts at 6:30 p.m.

About That’s What She Said

THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID is a live storytelling event designed to empower, uplift, and amplify women’s voices. By providing a platform for women to share their stories, the event fosters connection, inspiration, and personal growth within the community.