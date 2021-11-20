With less than three weeks remaining until the Dec. 3 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, 3,000 volunteer mentors are still needed to meet student demand statewide. Counties with outstanding mentor need in Middle Tennessee include:



 Houston County – 3 Mentors Needed

 Stewart County – 4 Mentors Needed

 Trousdale County – 5 Mentors Needed

 Humphreys County – 11 Mentors Needed

 Cheatham County – 28 Mentors Needed

 Dickson County – 32 Mentors Needed

 Robertson County – 52 Mentors Needed

 Montgomery County – 87 Mentors Needed

 Wilson County – 93 Mentors Needed

 Sumner County – 135 Mentors Needed

 Rutherford County – 210 Mentors Needed

 Williamson County – 224 Mentors Needed



Those interested in applying to mentor can visit https://www.tnachieves.org/mentors.



“The pandemic has caused a sharp six percent decline in the state’s college going rate,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “The good news is that the Class of 2022 has applied at rates not seen since before the pandemic. Now we must meet mentor need statewide to ensure this class is successful!”



tnAchieves mentors serve as a critical support for students as they navigate the transition from high school to college. Many TN Promise students are the first in their family to go to college and simply need a little extra help in achieving their goals!



“I wasn’t sure if I was ready for the transition from high school to college, but my mentor kept pushing me and was patient through the process,” said current tnAchieves mentor and former TN Promise student Kiami Coleman. “I knew I had to be like her and give back when I had the opportunity.”

To hear more from Kiami, click here: https://youtu.be/0pZMZdIKt5c.tnAchieves mentors commit just one hour per month to serve students in their community.

All mentors have the choice to serve their students either virtually or in person, depending on their personal preference. tnAchieves provides mentors with a handbook and online training before being paired with students.

Mentors must be 21 years of age and are subject to a background check. Those interested in applying can visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008.



If you have questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, please email or call Tyler Ford at tyler@tnAchieves.org or (309) 945-3446.