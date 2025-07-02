Close Menu
    Tennessee

    Reverend Dr. Derrick Jackson Interim ABC President

    Dennie Marshall,  Chair, Board of Trustees,  American Baptist College   announces the appointment of Reverend Dr. Derrick Jackson, Pastor,  First Baptist Church Gallatin,  Tennessee as Interim President of American Baptist College,  which was founded September 14, 1924 .

    Trustee Marshall said that  “Dr. Derrick Jackson brings to this interim ABC president’s position a strong and steady presence rooted in wisdom, administrative skills, and a profound commitment to the mission of American Baptist College, our beloved institution”.

    Dr. Derrick Jackson currently serves on American Baptist College’s  Board of Trustees as Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee, where his leadership is known for its integrity, strategic oversight, and dedication to institutional excellence.

    Dr. Jackson will serve in this capacity  until a permanent president is selected. His  primary responsibility  is  to ensure the continuity of executive functions, and to uphold the  mission to educate, graduate, and prepare diverse students for Christian leadership, service, and social justice as well as  supporting faculty, administrative staff, and students during this transition period.

    Dennie Marshall,  Chair, Board of Trustees said the  Board of Directors are confident that

    Dr. Derrick Jackson’s extensive experiences   and  familiarity with American Baptist College will  provide the stability needed to sustain our momentum as the Board looks toward the future with ABC strategic planning. He also  extended to Dr. Derrick Jackson   the Boards.  full cooperation, collegial support, and prayers as he assumes the Interim ABC President position at American Baptist College.  

