Reverend Dr. Derrick Jackson Interim ABC President

Dennie Marshall, Chair, Board of Trustees, American Baptist College announces the appointment of Reverend Dr. Derrick Jackson, Pastor, First Baptist Church Gallatin, Tennessee as Interim President of American Baptist College, which was founded September 14, 1924 .

Trustee Marshall said that “Dr. Derrick Jackson brings to this interim ABC president’s position a strong and steady presence rooted in wisdom, administrative skills, and a profound commitment to the mission of American Baptist College, our beloved institution”.

Dr. Derrick Jackson currently serves on American Baptist College’s Board of Trustees as Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee, where his leadership is known for its integrity, strategic oversight, and dedication to institutional excellence.

Dr. Jackson will serve in this capacity until a permanent president is selected. His primary responsibility is to ensure the continuity of executive functions, and to uphold the mission to educate, graduate, and prepare diverse students for Christian leadership, service, and social justice as well as supporting faculty, administrative staff, and students during this transition period.

Dennie Marshall, Chair, Board of Trustees said the Board of Directors are confident that

Dr. Derrick Jackson’s extensive experiences and familiarity with American Baptist College will provide the stability needed to sustain our momentum as the Board looks toward the future with ABC strategic planning. He also extended to Dr. Derrick Jackson the Boards. full cooperation, collegial support, and prayers as he assumes the Interim ABC President position at American Baptist College.