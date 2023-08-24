By Rosetta Miller-Perry

In today’s super-heated, overly-personal political environment, it is often quite difficult to make the distinction between personal affection and political preference, but that is precisely what we are doing in our approach in the Nashville mayoral race.

The Tribune has endorsed Freddie O’Connell for mayor and we stand by that. In our view, he is the best choice for the job in 2023. Despite the idiotic comments of neophyte psuedo-political observers writing for knock-off imitation would-be journalist, the Tribune doesn’t tell people HOW or WHO to vote for, but offers our RECOMMENDATIONS. People with genuine political savvy and intellect, recognize the difference there. Likewise, while we have many friends who consider themselves conservative, our choices aren’t based on plugging into an ideology, but on whom we consider best suited as mayor, and the best option in terms of continuing the efforts towards social justice and economic progress for everyone, and especially the Black and Brown community.

No one thinks the job is done, but only a hack would look at what Freddie O’Connell has done to date and conclude he hasn’t been working on behalf of his constituency irregardless of color. He is on record as fighting for affordable housing, wanting to make sure the Black and Brown community isn’t left behind. It is well known that he puts the interests of Nashville’s citizens first and foremost, ahead of anyone else including tourists and developers. He’s also not interested in seeing the state legislature running the city, dictating appointments to Nashville organizations and governing boards, or aiding their efforts at gerrymandering and voter suppression.

On a personal note, we salute the accomplishments of Alice Rolli. Anyone who formerly taught in the public schools and has been at the helm of top corporations deserves praise for her allegiance to Nashville. She’s also worked on behalf of major political figures, even if they’re not necessarily people we support. But that has nothing to do with her qualifications for being mayor. One of the great myths that should have forever been demolished during the Trump presidency is the notion that being president is just like running a successful business, and that political leadership is by nature equitable with business success or personal achievement. These are not the same, and there are many people who’ve succeeded in business or accomplished wonderful things socially who have been awful administrators and political leaders.

Most importantly, The Tennessee Tribune has spent more than three decades fighting for the rights of Blacks, women, poor people and the disenfranchised. We didn’t spend decades just for name recognition, or to make a lot of empty pandemonium. We devote every week to chronicling the exploits and achievements of the Black community, both locally and across the nation, and we were doing it long before people whose opinions are at best misguided and worse deliberately misinformed, while spewing their worthless opinions around. Yes, everyone’s entitled to their say, but there are some opinions that are worth more than others, and we’ll let the voters decide for themselves whose endorsement they value the most on Election Day.

We also urge everyone to get out and vote, no matter whom you support. The Tribune considers Freddie O’Connell the best candidate, and whole-heartedly endorse him for reasons we’ve already cited.

Yes, it’s up to the voters to decide for themselves, but it’s also up to them to decide whose counsel and opinions matter. As for Alice Rolli, I have the highest personal regard for her, and I hope to support her in the future. As a woman editor and publisher, as well as a businesswoman and longtime advocate for Civil Rights and economic opportunity, I understand first hand that even in 2023 women still aren’t taken as seriously as they should be, or treated with the respect they deserve when it comes to issues of politics and power.

But at the same time in my position at The Tennessee Tribune, I support the candidates whom I feel will do the best job in helping advance the causes of social justice, equal access and improvement for all. On that score, today, in my humble view it is Freddie O’Connell.