A Message from MNPS Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle: Supporting Our School Community

Dear MNPS Families, Staff, and Community:

Over the last several years, our MNPS community has faced profound challenges — from the pandemic to unexpected tragedies. The heartbreaking events at Antioch High School this past week have added to those burdens, leaving many of us navigating emotions like grief, uncertainty, fear, and anger. These feelings are a natural part of the healing process and require time, compassion, and understanding to address. While our community has always overcome adversity by showing care, strength, and generosity, we know it does not happen quickly.

In the wake of this tragedy, we are committed to supporting our students, staff, and families. At Antioch High School and across our district, we are taking decisive steps to provide emotional and mental health resources, ensure safety, and move forward together as a community.

Support for Emotional Well-Being

When students return to Antioch High School on Tuesday, the first week will not be a typical school week. Instead, it will focus on grief counseling, mental health support, restorative practices, and community-building activities to help students process their emotions and begin the path to healing. These resources will be available districtwide for any student or staff member in need.

Supporting the Antioch Community

Join us in showing solidarity and support for the Antioch High School community by wearing Antioch apparel or the school colors — Royal Blue and White — on Monday, January 27. Together, we can stand united in love and support for students, families, and staff as they begin the journey of healing.

Additionally, the Nashville School Violence Support & Healing Fund, activated by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, is providing critical resources for those affected by this tragedy. Donations to the fund will go directly toward supporting the Antioch High School community and addressing immediate and long-term needs.

To learn more or contribute, visit The Community Foundation’s website.

Addressing Social Media Threats and Rumors

It’s not uncommon after a school tragedy to see a rise in social media threats and rumors. While some of these may be fueled by genuine fear or confusion, others stem from misguided attempts at humor or even malicious intent. Regardless of the source, the impact is harmful — disrupting learning, causing panic, and increasing anxiety.

We are working closely with our law enforcement partners at the Metro Nashville Police Department to investigate these threats thoroughly. Several individuals, including students, have already been identified and face serious legal and disciplinary consequences.

Families, we need your help in addressing this issue. Please have open conversations with your children about the seriousness of spreading threats or rumors, whether in person or online. Together, we can create a culture where safety is valued and harm is prevented.

Enhanced Safety Measures

Safety remains our highest priority. At Antioch High School, we are piloting a new Evolv weapons detection system that uses advanced technology to screen for prohibited items. This system, already in use at venues like Nissan Stadium, allows for faster and less intrusive entry while enhancing security. This initial pilot will give us data and information to inform future logistical and funding plans, with the support of the Board of Education, for additional security measures at other schools moving forward.

As we explore enhancements, we remain committed to implementing our existing safety measures and procedures with high fidelity. Our comprehensive school safety plans, developed in coordination with the police department, include training, drills, and safeguards to prevent unauthorized access to our buildings and to protect our students and staff.

In partnership with the Metro Nashville Police Department, we’ve ensured police presence at all schools, created new positions to support safety protocols, and invested in technologies such as shatter-resistant film, audio enhancement systems with emergency alerts, and upgraded security camera networks. These measures complement existing features designed to promote safety both during daily operations and in emergencies.

We believe that relationships are critical to maintaining a safe school environment. By fostering strong connections with students, staff, and families, we create a culture of trust where concerns can be addressed proactively. We also encourage everyone in our school communities to remember: if you see something, say something. Open communication and vigilance are essential to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in our schools.

What You Can Do to Help

Parents and guardians, your partnership is essential during this time. Here’s how you can support your child and our efforts:

Talk to your children about their feelings and experiences.

Review with them what they bring to school to ensure compliance with safety measures.

Encourage them to speak up if they see or hear something concerning.

Looking Ahead

The events of this week have deeply shaken our community, but they have also reminded us of the resilience, strength, and compassion that define us. While healing will take time, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide safe, supportive, and enriching learning environments for every student.

Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time. Your continued support and collaboration make a difference as we navigate this together.

With love and gratitude,

Dr. Adrienne Battle

Superintendent, Metro Nashville Public Schools