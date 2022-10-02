Nashville, Tenn. – The affordable housing crisis is major issue and it impacts thousands of Nashville-area residents every day. AARP Research shows that 85% of Tennesseans want to age in their homes, but Tennessee ranks 43rd in the country for the care services and support older adults would need to do so.
This Wednesday, October 5, AARP Tennessee will host a Roundtable Discussion with key community leaders to address the affordable housing crisis. The conversation will feature AARP Government Affairs Director Samar Jha, who will provide an overview and analysis on critical housing issues, including affordability, accessibility, and housing equity.
WHAT:
AARP Roundtable Discussion: Affordable Housing in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
WHEN:
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. CT
WHERE:
Tennessee State Library & Archives
1001 John Lewis Way N., Nashville TN 37219
WHO*:
Samar Jha, Government Affairs Director, AARP
John Cooper, Mayor, Nashville
Jim Shulman, Vice Mayor, Nashville
Nancy VanReese, Metro Nashville Councilmember
Angie Hubbard, Housing Division Director, Nashville
Clifton Harris, President & CEO, Urban League of Middle Tennessee
Sallie Hussey, CEO, Fifty Forward