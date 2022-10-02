Nashville, Tenn. – The affordable housing crisis is major issue and it impacts thousands of Nashville-area residents every day. AARP Research shows that 85% of Tennesseans want to age in their homes, but Tennessee ranks 43rd in the country for the care services and support older adults would need to do so.

This Wednesday, October 5, AARP Tennessee will host a Roundtable Discussion with key community leaders to address the affordable housing crisis. The conversation will feature AARP Government Affairs Director Samar Jha, who will provide an overview and analysis on critical housing issues, including affordability, accessibility, and housing equity.

WHAT:

AARP Roundtable Discussion: Affordable Housing in Nashville and Middle Tennessee

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Tennessee State Library & Archives

1001 John Lewis Way N., Nashville TN 37219

WHO*:

Samar Jha, Government Affairs Director, AARP

John Cooper, Mayor, Nashville

Jim Shulman, Vice Mayor, Nashville

Nancy VanReese, Metro Nashville Councilmember

Angie Hubbard, Housing Division Director, Nashville

Clifton Harris, President & CEO, Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Sallie Hussey, CEO, Fifty Forward