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    Nashville

    Metro to hold Public Hearings for Operating Budget, Tax Levy and Capital Improvement Budget June 2

    City of NashvilleBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Mayor Freddie O'Connell

    NASHVILLE, TENN.– The Metropolitan Council will hold public hearings for the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Ordinance, Tax Levy, and Capital Improvement Budget during its meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

    The Council previously offered a Pre-Budget Public Comment Period during the February 3 Council meeting.

    The Budget & Finance Committee, chaired by Councilwoman Kyonzté Toombs, has completed twenty departmental hearings in concert with associated committee chairs. After three initial Budget & Finance Committee work sessions this week, the next sessions will be held Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6 at 4:00 p.m. (Additional sessions will be on June 9 and 10, if necessary). 

    Hearings and work session recordings can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/MNN-BF-Committee.

    The Citizen’s Guide to the Budget can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/Metro-Budget-Guide.

    WHO: The Metropolitan Council of Nashville & Davidson County

    WHAT: Public Hearings for FY27 Operating Budget, FY27 Tax Levy, and FY27-FY31 Capital Improvements Budget

    WHEN: Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

    WHERE: David Scobey Council Chamber, Historic Courthouse & City Hall, One Public Square, Nashville, Tenn. 37201

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