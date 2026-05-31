Metro to hold Public Hearings for Operating Budget, Tax Levy and Capital Improvement Budget June 2

NASHVILLE, TENN.– The Metropolitan Council will hold public hearings for the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Ordinance, Tax Levy, and Capital Improvement Budget during its meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

The Council previously offered a Pre-Budget Public Comment Period during the February 3 Council meeting.

The Budget & Finance Committee, chaired by Councilwoman Kyonzté Toombs, has completed twenty departmental hearings in concert with associated committee chairs. After three initial Budget & Finance Committee work sessions this week, the next sessions will be held Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6 at 4:00 p.m. (Additional sessions will be on June 9 and 10, if necessary).

Hearings and work session recordings can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/MNN-BF- Committee.

The Citizen’s Guide to the Budget can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/Metro- Budget-Guide.

WHO: The Metropolitan Council of Nashville & Davidson County

WHAT: Public Hearings for FY27 Operating Budget, FY27 Tax Levy, and FY27-FY31 Capital Improvements Budget

WHEN: Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: David Scobey Council Chamber, Historic Courthouse & City Hall, One Public Square, Nashville, Tenn. 37201