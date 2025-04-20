Abundant Life… Jean Patton Latimer

Starting Block

Jean Patton Latimer, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, started her race with her parents Cornetta Dickinson Ford and Shelby Patton along with her brother Robert H. Edwards on February 18, 1931. Jean was educated at Nashville Public Schools at Meigs School, Washington Junior High School, and Pearl High School. She represented Pearl High as a member of the Girls’ Basketball Team. Her accomplishments in basketball and her victory in a school-sponsored “May Day Race” signified the beginning of her successful journey. Her performance in this race motivated her teachers to support her application to Tennessee State University.

Second Leg – Tennessee State University

In 1949, she was awarded a work scholarship in Women’s Track by Tennessee State University; this was at a time when scholarships for female athletes were extremely uncommon. She ran, and she ran, and she ran. Through her diligent preparation and training, she became the first World Record holder at TSU. Jean obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Recreation.

A significant achievement in her career as a competitive athlete occurred during the 1951 Pan-American Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Representing the United States of America, Jean won a Gold Medal in the 200-Meter Dash with a time of 25.3 seconds, a Silver Medal in the 100-Meter Dash with a time of 12.3 seconds, and anchored the 4 x 100 Relay Team to victory with a time of 48.7 seconds, securing another Gold Medal. She was one of two triple medalists in the inaugural Pan American Games. Upon her return to the United States in May, a grand parade was held in her honor, celebrated as “Jean Patton Day.”

Baton Passed – Third Leg

The Baton was passed to her family life. On August 31, 1951, Jean married her college sweetheart, Elihue Latimer, Jr. (“Lat”). Jean and Lat moved to Tulsa, OK, where they made and built their home. From this union, three children were born—two daughters, Patrice and Lisa, and one son, Elihue III, who died at birth. Jean and Lat were married 20 years before Lat’s tragic death in 1971. Following Lat’s passing, Jean assumed responsibility for raising her daughters and cared for her mother, becoming the sole financial provider for the family.

Jean continued in the race of life and discovered her passion for working with people of all ages. She dedicated herself to assisting families and individuals as a Tulsa County Social Worker and served as a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist at Hissom Center. She retired in 1992, holding the position of Director of Adjunctive Therapy. Jean helped organize the first Oklahoma Special Olympics and coached the state’s first Special Olympians at the inaugural national meet in Chicago in 1968.

Her dedication to her work, her Ford family of origin, her “Big ‘ol Latimer” family, her Mt. Zion community, and her friends and neighbors prompted her to establish an exercise class for senior citizens at Mt. Zion, as well as Zion’s Golden Respite Ministry. She was a member of the Shalom Hand Bell Choir and organized a Ladies Retirement Group that played Pokeno every Friday. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, planned neighborhood affairs such as Christmas Block parties and Backyard Olympics. She upheld the tradition established by her mother, “Granny Ford,” by continuing to organize the Christmas Poinsettia and Easter Lilies events at Mt. Zion, which serve as meaningful ancestral commemorations.

In 1984, Jean’s excellence in track began to be historically recognized. First by the Tennessee State University Sports Hall of Fame for her outstanding Athletic Performance and Contributions to the University. Jean’s accolades continued by receiving: The Pearl High School Alumni Honor in 2016; The Nashville Sports Authority spotlight in 2022; and The Wall of Legends in the Gentry Center at Tennessee State University in 2023.

Her recognition continued to expand to city and statewide acknowledgments of her accomplishments, 70+ years after the competitions. In 2024, Jean was inducted into the 2024 Class of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame at the age of 93. On April 17, 2025, Jean will be posthumously inducted into the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame. She had the opportunity to speak with them all personally prior to her homegoing.

Finish Line – Final Leg

Jean Patton Latimer anchored the last leg of her race, crossed the Finish Line, and has claimed the Victory! Her parents, husband, son, brother, brother-in-law Dwight Coleman, Sr., niece Rhea Edwards, advocate Arnett Bodenhamer, Sr., and many family members and friends welcomed her to join them as they rest.

She leaves to cherish her life and continue her legacy, her daughters Patrice and Lisa Latimer Peters (Wendell), Tulsa, OK; grandson Wendell Peters, Jr. (Katrice), and great-grandson Kalei Peters, Dallas, TX; sisters-in-love, Peggy Edwards, Lewisburg, TN; Wynell Edwards, Nashville, TN; and Linda Coleman, Tulsa, OK; nephews, Rhon Edwards, C.V. Ford, Jr., Chris Hurt and Levi Coleman; nieces, Marla Edwards, Aida Ford, Patricia Ford McDonald; Kimberly Manning (Mike) and Mackenzie; many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; sons-in-love Reuben Gant and Mike Manning; daughters-in-love Ruth Robinson, Carlis Wheat, Tena Childs, Joyce Drumming, and The Big ‘ol Latimer family and many other relatives and friends, including a team of dedicated care companions.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” – II Timothy 4:7 (NIV)