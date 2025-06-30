Tina Tisdale Kissack Passes Away

Tina L. Tisdale Kissack, 68, of Jacksonville, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home on June 19, 2025.

Born on June 17, 1957, in Gallatin, Tennessee, Tina was the daughter of Thomas and Betty Lou (Wright) Morris. After her father’s passing, her mother married Dorris Jones, who lovingly adopted Tina and her brother Tony, raising them as his own.

From a young age, Tina was known for her kindness, fierce determination, and boundless compassion for both people and animals. A proud honors graduate of Tennessee State University, she pursued her calling in nursing, earning her associate degree and later becoming a certified critical care nurse — a distinction reflecting her dedication and skill.

Tina began her nursing career at Nashville Memorial Hospital in the ICU, a demanding environment where her calm strength and expertise touched countless lives. Over the years, she continued her journey in hospitals throughout the region, eventually serving as a nurse supervisor at Sumner Regional Medical Center, where she mentored many and embodied the true spirit of service.

Beyond her career, Tina’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles “Chuck” Kissack; her daughter, Michelle Tisdale Huff (Robert “Bob”); and her stepson, Brian C. Kissack (Marla). Her grandchildren — Lucas Mark Huff, Lillian Claire Huff, Briella Katherine Kissack, and Natalie Louise Kissack — were the lights of her life, each holding a special place in her heart. Tina is also survived by her brothers, Mark Jones and Scott Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Anthony “Tony” Jones.

Tina felt most at peace near the water. From lakeshores to rivers and the ocean, she found solace and joy that shaped her life and even inspired her choice of homes. In keeping with her wishes, her ashes will be scattered on a Middle Tennessee lake — a final tribute to her deep and enduring love for these quiet, beautiful places.

Tina also had an immense love for animals, especially her beloved dogs, Beau and Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, who remained faithfully by her side.

In addition to her love for the water, Tina had a passion for dancing and travel. Whether she was dancing to her favorite songs or exploring new places, she embraced life’s adventures with joy and curiosity. These passions reflected her lively spirit and her love of making memories with family and friends.

A memorial service celebrating Tina’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at New Heights Church in Goodlettsville, TN, with Rev. Donnie Sills and Rev. J. Mark Lash LaRaux officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:00 p.m., until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of Jacksonville, Alabama, or Hendersonville, Tennessee, to honor her lifelong love of animals.

Those who knew Tina will remember her unwavering kindness, her loyalty, her quick wit, her warm hugs, and her zest for life. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com

K.L. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory

322 Nisbet Street NW

Jacksonville, AL 36265

256.435.7042

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tina L. Tisdale Kissack, please visit our floral store.