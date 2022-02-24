NASHVILLE, TN — Health issues affect all ethnicities, but there are only a few African-American neurologists, psychiatrists, and family medicine doctors specializing in mental health treatment. Increasing the number of African-American physicians to provide care for African-American patient populations is critical to create bonds of trust, rapport, and improve clinical outcomes.

In light of these factors and the pandemic, the Adair Family Foundation is funding a $25,000 endowed scholarship at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, to address these issues – The Dr. Luther B. and Mrs. Claudia Adair Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a student in good standing at Meharry that has expressed an interest in both practicing in the mental health arena and practicing medicine in Nashville.