NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville-based financial services company Advance Financial through its charitable arm the Advance Financial Foundation, has donated a 24-passenger transport bus to Backfield in Motion, a local non-profit.

“We are so excited to be working with this wonderful organization, building up the young people of our community,” said Tina Hodges, owner of Advance Financial. She added that “through The Advance Financial Foundation, we are able to assist local organizations who are working to make a difference.”

Backfield in Motion is an organization that focuses on education through mastery of literacy and numeracy skills for at-risk youth that leads to a high school diploma, a foundation for higher education, and the on-job skills needed to enter the world of work, while using athletics as an incentive for academic improvement. They serve approximately 300 students throughout the school year.

“Our partnership with the Advance Financial Foundation is embedded in Educating, Engaging, and Empowering our students,” said Todd Campbell, Ed. D., CEO at Backfield in Motion. “The donation of a multi-passenger bus to our program will allow us to continue to transfer students to and from our program sites, keep them engaged in learning through field trips, and helping us deliver food and supply boxes to the needy families of our community.”

Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading fintech company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With more than 100 stores in Tennessee and online services in 20 states, Advance Financial provides cash loans and other services, 24/7/365. Recent recognitions include 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies (8 straight years); A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau; Nashville’s 4th fastest growing company (2019, Nashville Business Journal); Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates (2018); and, Indeed Top-Ranked Workplace for Compensation/Benefits (2019). Advance Financial is the second largest family-owned company headquartered in Nashville (2019, Nashville Business Journal).

For more, visit www.af247.com.