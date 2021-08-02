African American Art – Exhibiting Culture at Hammonds House Museum Opens August 6th

Atlanta, GA — Guests to Hammonds House Museum will have an opportunity to view artwork that has rarely been on display when the museum presents Exhibiting Culture: Highlights from the Hammonds House Museum Collection. The exhibition is curated by Hammonds House Museum’s Executive Director and Chief Curator Karen Comer Lowe, and will be on view from August 6, 2021, through January 30, 2022.

Boasting more than 450 world-class works of art, the Hammonds House Museum permanent art collection dates from the mid-19th century by artists from America, Africa, and the Caribbean. At the center of the collection are 250 works collected by the former owner of Hammonds House, Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, including work by master artist Romare Bearden and the oldest known painting by acclaimed landscape artist Robert S. Duncanson. Featured in the Exhibiting Culture show will be works by Romare Bearden, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Sam Gilliam, Richard Hunt, Hale Woodruff, Jacob Lawrence, and many more. Come explore incredible artwork by some of the world’s premiere African American artists, listen to engaging artist interviews on rotation in the museum, and enjoy a stroll through the new Artist Garden. To plan your visit, go to: hammondshouse.org.