African American Scuba Diving Program Changing Young Lives

The Tennessee Aquatic Project, a non-profit African American scuba diving program, empowering young people how to swim and explore deep sea diving. TAP’s mission is to broaden the horizons of middle Tennessee youth from under-resourced communities. TAP offers life skills and unique opportunities through aquatic activities, outdoor exploration, and leadership experiences. TAP motivates young people to face their fears, find a sense of direction, and build confidence in their abilities.

Kenneth Stewart began scuba diving in 1989 and was active in the community working with young people, coaching track, and baseball. In 1994 Stewart met Willie Sweet Jr. through the National Association of Black Scuba Divers. The two began to have a vision and started the Tennessee Association of Black Scuba Divers, in the organization the members had children and that’s how TAP began. The program consists of five distinct categories, education, community service, training, wilderness survivor, and travel. The students attend at no cost, through partnerships with the Maddox Foundation and South Central Neighborhood Development Corporation. Eleven students have received fully geared equipment. Mr. Stewart’s continued desire is to take the financial burden off the parents. The Tennessee Aquatic Project is recognized in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC.

Mr. Stewart, 80 years young, when asked, where do you see the future of TAP? He stated, “I’m the co-founder of Diving with A Purpose and Youth Diving with A Purpose, I’m hoping will continue.” “We have 30 students in the program and Mr. Richard Burrus is a God sent” “It is so Important now to keep TAP going with the way things are going with our country.”

In the words of Richard Burrus, “I was in the navy and always enjoyed the water, in 2001, being a police officer in Las Vegas we had several drownings, and I decided to get certified as a scuba diver and I continued to do community service work, working with youth.” “When I retired, I moved back to Nashville and became acquainted with TAP, and I began to work more and more in the program.” “I then became a member of the board.” “I’m really passionate about our youth and want to see them thrive.” “I love giving back,”

In addition, Janet Stewart is a volunteer with TAP, stated “Mr. Kenneth Stewart and the Tennessee Aquatic Project opened doors for my daughter, Rachael Stewart, and me that I never dreamed possible.” “The opportunity to travel and scuba dive around the world discovering the culture of the ocean.” “I am truly grateful.”

Scuba diving has transformed the lives of countless African American youth, opening doors to new career paths, fostering resilience, and instilling a sense of confidence that extends far beyond the water. Through programs like the Tennessee Aquatic Project, young people from under-resourced communities have discovered a world of possibilities beneath the surface—opportunities they may have never imagined. However, the ability to continue this life-changing work depends on community support. By investing in TAP, donors help provide access to training, equipment, and experiences that empower the next generation. Supporting this nonprofit is not just about funding scuba lessons, it is about investing in futures, breaking barriers, and ensuring that more young people have the chance to dive into their full potential.