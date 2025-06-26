Nashville Office of Emergency Management Continues Heat Patrols

Metro Nashville Davidson County continues to be under a Heat Advisory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Metro Nashville Davidson County continues to be under a National Weather Service (NWS) Heat Advisory due to high air temperatures and humidity.

A Heat Advisory is a public notification issued by NWS to warn of dangerous heat conditions,

typically when the heat index is expected to reach or exceed a certain threshold (often 100°F or

105°F) for a sustained period, like two consecutive days. It signals that heat-related illnesses are

possible if precautions aren’t taken.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s (OEM) Emergency Support Unit (ESU)

volunteers will conduct Heat Patrols on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, beginning at 11:00 am and

continuing until at least 2:00 pm.

Heat Patrol Results:

Sunday: Distributed 138 bottles of water between 2p and 4:30p.

Monday: Distributed 52 bottles of water between 11a and 2p.

Tuesday: Distributed 53 bottles of water between 11a and 2:30p

OEM Dispatch remains in contact with community partners as well as NWS to report heat

exposure calls.

Heat Calls:

Sunday: 9 calls

Monday: 11 calls

Tuesday: 10 calls

Metro Social Services:

• Emergency Meal Delivery

Emergency Meal boxes are provided to clients ahead of and/or during the weather system.

We also conduct emergency delivery of the meal kits should we determine they are low on

food or are out of food. These emergency meals are in addition to the weekly hot and cold

meals that our home ambassadors deliver to clients.

• 2 Emergency Meal boxes have been delivered by our home ambassadors.

• Our daily meal deliveries remain on schedule at this time. This week, as our home

ambassadors conduct meal deliveries, they will be checking with our homebound and

congregate site clients to make sure all appliances are working and they are prepared to

weather the extreme heat. Should we notice during our visit, they need their AC or other

critical appliances replaced or fixed, we will facilitate an immediate response to repair

them.

• Our home ambassadors are encouraging clients to take precautions such as: avoid

prolonged exposure to the heat, heat exhaustion signs to look for, and encouraging them to

stay hydrated.

This service is specifically for our homebound clients and those in congregate settings and

private residences.

• Senior Welfare Calls

We have elevated our Senior Welfare Check program to Level 2 because of the extreme

heat. We know that many of our clients live alone and do not have family members nearby

to check on them. Level 2 is an advanced stage of welfare calls that include very specific

weather-related questions such as – is your air conditioning system working properly, do

have a fan, is your refrigerator working, do you have enough of your prescriptions to last

you through the severe weather system, etc. We also increase the frequency of calls in

Level 2.

• We’ve already received a request to replace an AC unit as a result of the welfare call.

This service is available to all of our senior and disabled clients.

• Communication with OEM

MSS has long been included in the Office of Emergency Management’s disaster response

plan. Because we work so closely with them by responding to the needs of Nashville

residents affected by emergencies, our executive director is in close communication with

OEM’s leadership. Additionally, our team leaders are constantly monitoring the weather

to determine if any additional action is needed.

• Office Hours

At this time, the weather has not caused any disruption of service. MSS will maintain

regular operating hours, 8am – 4:30pm, Monday through Friday. We are located at 3055

Lebanon Pike (Donelson-Hermitage area).

OEM recommends taking several steps to stay safe during this extreme weather. First and

foremost, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid

strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4

p.m. If you must be outside, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to

shield yourself from the sun.

Be sure you know how to recognize the signs of heat illness. Symptoms can include heavy

sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, it is vital to move to a cooler place, hydrate, and seek medical attention if

necessary.

A critical reminder is to never leave children or pets in parked cars, even for a short period.

The temperature inside a vehicle can rise quickly, leading to life-threatening situations. Always

check your back seat before leaving your vehicle to ensure that no one is left behind.

Additionally, OEM encourages residents to check on the elderly and vulnerable members of the

community. Those who are elderly, have chronic illnesses, or lack access to air conditioning are

at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses. A simple phone call or visit can make a significant

difference in their well-being during this extreme heat.

As we brace for these hot days ahead, let us all take the necessary precautions to ensure our

safety and the safety of those around us. Stay informed, stay cool, and look out for one another.