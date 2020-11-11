Airport Authority CFO Named ‘Trailblazer’ in Finance

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The Chief Financial Officer of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), Marge Basrai, has been selected as one of The Bond Buyer’s “2020 Trailblazing Women in Finance” for her outstanding commitment to public finance and contributions made to the public sector. She is one of just six public sector finance professionals recognized nationwide for the award.

“Marge Basrai is a passionate leader and financial expert of incalculable value to our organization,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “Her expertise in airport financing and the bond market are evident by the strength of both Nashville International Airport® and John C. Tune Airport®. I appreciate her talent and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this recognition. She is, simply, one of the best in her field and I am proud to work with her.”

The Bond Buyer provides news, analysis and data for the entire municipal finance community through its website, e-newsletters and alerts, and a daily print edition.

Ms. Basrai, CPA, CGMA, CM, is a key member of the MNAA executive leadership team and is responsible for planning, organizing and directing the multi-faceted financial and fiscal management functions of both Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport. Areas of responsibility include financial planning and analysis, budgeting and accounting, financial investment, debt management, grant financial administration, purchasing, and oversight of rates and charges. Other responsibilities include overseeing the implementation of improved systems, methods and procedures related to MNAA’s financial matters.

Ms. Basrai has 20 years of accounting and financial management service in the aviation industry. Previously, she served as vice president and controller for Wayne County Airport Authority, which operates Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Willow Run Airport and its airport hotel. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Charted Global Management Accountant and a Certified Member of the American Association of Airport Executives. Ms. Basrai holds a BS in accounting and an MBA, both from Michigan State University.