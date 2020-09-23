AKAs Invite High School Students to Virtual Tour of HBCUs, Saturday Sept. 26

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Alpha Delta Omega Chapter is hosting a virtual college tour for high school students on Saturday, September 26th beginning at 10 a.m. Central.

Eight Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be featured in the tour including Fisk and Tuskegee University.

The goal is to expose students to HBCUs and provide information about the college admission process.

The event is open to all high school students.

Visit this link to register for the event