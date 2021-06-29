Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of Her New Script

NEW DELHI — Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently prepping for her role in her and Shah Rukh Khan’s home production film “Darlings,” shared a glimpse of the upcoming movie’s script with fans on June 28.

The “Kapoor and Sons” actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that featured the first page of the movie’s script.

“My Date Today <3,” she wrote.

“Darlings” is a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world.

The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

This project marks a first for many, the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen with a feature film and Bhatt’s first as she turns producer with Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film will also be co-produced by Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Earlier in March, Bhatt had announced her production debut with “Darlings.”

“This one’s special! Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under Eternal Sunshine Productions, in association with my fav Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment (sic),” she wrote in her post.

The upcoming dark comedy will also star Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Bhatt’s “Gully Boy” co-star Vijay Varma.

Bhatt and Khan have earlier worked together in “Dear Zindagi,” which was released in 2016.

Other than “Darlings,” the 28-year-old actor has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in “Gangubai Khatiawadi” helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “RRR” with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, and “Brahmastra” with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from the film projects, Bhatt has also been actively working on humanitarian grounds. She had earlier collaborated with journalist Faye D’Souza to share relevant information about Covid-19 resources on social media.

Bhatt and Kapoor have been seeing each other for quite some time now. The “2 States” actress is often spotted at Kapoor family functions and get-togethers.

In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the “Wake Up Sid” actor had mentioned that he would have been married had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Actress Neetu Kapoor on June 28 shared a photograph on Instagram featuring her son Ranbir, Riddhima Kapoor, Bhatt, and granddaughter Samara and captioned it “my world.”

Recently, Bhatt commented on Kapoor’s Instagram post about Rishi Kapoor, her late husband.

“Love this,” said Bhatt.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Nikita Nikhil)