DID YOU KNOW – HALF OF TENNESSEE FAMILIES DEPEND ON A FEMALE BREADWINNER?OF THESE FAMILIES, OVER 40% LIVE IN POVERTY.TO HELP FIND SOLUTIONS- DOZENS OF TEAMS GATHERED AT AMAZON TOWERS IN NASHVILLE FOR THE FIRST HACKATHON TENNESSEE.IN HONOR OF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH- THE EVENT AIMED TO FIND VIABLE WAYS TO CONNECT TENNESSEE’S COMMUNITY AND SUPPORT SERVICES WITH RESOURCES TO EMPOWER WOMEN LOOKING TO RETURN TO THE WORKFORCE.GROUPS FROM LOCAL TECH AND HEALTH COMPANIES PARTICIPATED IN THE TWO DAY COMPETITION.THE TOP IDEA – A LIFESTYLE ACTIVITY TRACKER APP- CREATED BY LOCAL STARTUP VIRO- WAS AWARDED A FIVE HUNDRED DOLLAR PRIZE.