American Baptist College Holds News Conference About Voting

NASHVILLE, TN — American Baptist College (ABC) hosted a Voter Registration Rally on its campus Friday, Oct. 2. This rally provided walk-up and drive-thru registration and information on expungement services. In partnership with Black Voters Matter, tee shirts, masks, and other paraphernalia were provided to individuals who came to register to vote.

There was also a noon news conference under the campuses signature ARCH where ABC President, Dr. Forrest E. Harris

said, “We must use our power to vote and let our voices be heard. Voting is the only non-violent way to protest and be on equal footing.”

ABC Student and first-time voter Mondale Smiley said, “I am voting not because I can, but because civil rights icons and freedom fighters like Martin Luther King, Congressman John Lewis, and Reverend C. T. Vivian fought and advocated so that I could be a part of something society said they couldn’t nor could I”

Others participating in the news conference were Mrs. Phyllis Hildreth, vice president for Institutional Strategy and Academics, Rev. Davie Tucker, pastor of Beech Creek M. B. Church and a commissioner with the Human Relations Commission, Attorney Richard Jackson, executive vice president of ABC and two ABC students, Mondale Smiley and Mondai Smiley who will vote by absentee?

“Voting is for US, about US, to help US,” said Attorney Jackson. Congressman John Lewis and Rev. C. T. Vivian, both graduates of ABC and spent their lives fighting for equal rights for all, especially the right to vote. They both recently passed on July 17, 2020. “It was their life’s work, and we must continue the struggle.” stated President Harris.