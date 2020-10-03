American Medical Association (AMA) Statement on the Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine

“The American Medical Association (AMA) applauds the National Academy of Medicine’s Committee on Equitable Allocation of Vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus work to develop the framework for the equitable allocation of COVID-19 vaccine. The principles outlined in the framework released today are grounded in science and align with the fundamental values of medicine and ethical responsibilities of physicians set out in the AMA Code of Medical Ethics, with AMA policies relating to public health, and with the overarching goals of AMA’s Center for Health Equity. We know that the COVID-19 vaccine supply will not initially be available to the entire population. These principles are vital to prioritizing the groups that should receive the COVID-19 vaccine first to protect public health and reduce virus transmission, illness, and death. We look forward to the final vaccine allocation recommendations as determined by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.”

President, American Medical Association