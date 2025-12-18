Amoré Dixie Named Miss Tennessee State University

Tennessee State University announces Amoré Dixie as the new Miss Tennessee State University, continuing the institution’s longstanding tradition of student leadership and service. Dixie, who becomes the 96th Miss TSU, is a senior mass communications major from Birmingham, Alabama. She will serve alongside Mister TSU, Jeremiah Clemmons.

Amoré Dixie, left, and Jeremiah Clemmons attend this semester’s ’Tis the Big Blue Season Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Known on campus for her academic excellence and active involvement in student government and leadership, Dixie said, “I feel incredibly blessed and grateful to serve as the 96th Miss Tennessee State University. What matters most to me is building deeper, more meaningful connections with the student body and being present for them.”

As part of the many roles she has played in student life and leadership at TSU, the former Miss Freshman previously participated in the Freshman Innovation Council Cohort 5, served as a Tiger Tour Guide, and supported new students as a Tiger Pal.

Dixie has also advocated for student well-being through the Women’s Center and Counseling Center, as well as ensuring that student perspectives help shape university initiatives and resources.

A member of Alpha Kappa Psi Professional Business Fraternity, Incorporated and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Dixie is a five-time Dean’s List honoree. She leads an annual back-to-school supply drive that supports students in need as well.

Amoré Dixie acknowledges faculty and staff during one of three fall commencement ceremonies this semester at Gentry Center.

With the platform, “The Suite Life of TSU: All Tigers on Deck,” Dixie’s goal is to promote unity and inclusion, as well as expand resources and mental health awareness among students.

“My mission is to help create a campus environment where every student feels welcomed, valued, and supported,” she said. “By advocating for increased access to opportunities and essential resources, and by prioritizing mental wellness, I hope to uplift our community and empower students to thrive. This semester, I’m committed to advancing these initiatives with intention and impact.”

After completing her reign, Dixie plans to pursue a master’s degree in journalism and ultimately build a career in sports broadcasting.