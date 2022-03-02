PROGRAM OVERVIEW

The Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana is the first program of its kind to be powered by the NAACP, in collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The fully funded 10-day excursion, from July 31- August 10, will take a selected number of multicultural college students, young adults, and seminarians between the ages of 18 and 25 from the United States to Ghana for an experiential learning opportunity, at no cost to the students. While there, they will be immersed in Ghanaian culture, learn about the Atlantic Slave Trade, and receive deep insights into their ancestral lineage. At the end of this journey, participants will be able to work together to be agents of change across the United States.

During this Fellowship, participants will:

Build bridges with Ghanaian counterparts, as well as understand and respect the history of Ghana as the oldest independent African state.

Gain experience about the Atlantic Slave Trade.

Be ambassadors for social and racial justice.

Learn about civil rights leaders who engaged in the pan-African movement and how this movement has relevance in current racial and social issues within the U.S.

Leave the program with an understanding of the Latter-Day Saints members who supported and participated in the Abolitionist movement.

Guided by the student outcomes, we are providing an experiential learning opportunity that will return participants to their perspective communities better equipped to become social justice leaders.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS AND PROCESS

Applicants must meet the following guidelines in order to be a participant in this program:

Must be between the ages of 18 and 25 by July 1, 2022

Must live in the United States

Must be a current member of the NAACP

Must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and boosted by the time of the trip. (These requirements are subject to change in accordance with ongoing CDC recommendations)

Must attend monthly virtual pre-trip meetings/trainings. Dates will be decided based on attendees’ availability

If accepted, all participants must read the following resources prior to the trip: “The Suppression of the African slave trade” by W.E.B. DuBois NAACP/The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joint press conference from June 14, 2021 – First Presidency and NAACP Announce Joint Initiatives (churchofjesuschrist.org) Russell M. Nelson remarks at NAACP 2019 National Convention – NAACP Convention Remarks (churchofjesuschrist.org) Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown Op-Ed – Follow the LDS Church’s example to heal divisions and move forward



APPLICATION TIMELINE

March 25th- Application Deadline by 5 PM EST

Application Deadline by 5 PM EST April 11th -April 22nd – 1st and 2nd round Interviews

– 1st and 2nd round Interviews April 27th – Students Notified if Selected

APPLY