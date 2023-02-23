HOUSTON, TX — Anthony J. Cebrun-Adams, age 75, of Houston, TX, beloved businessman and friend fondly known as Tony passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023.

Anthony J. Cebrun-Adams was the founder, president and chief executive officer of Access Med Plus, a forerunner of all Health Care Companies in the state of Tennessee. Access MedPLUS was the largest MCO providing services to TennCare, a Tennessee state-run Medicaid alternative insurance program responsible for more than 300,000 underserved and uninsured Tennesseans.

He was also the founder of Healthcare International Management Company, which included Africa, Central America Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean Basin.

Cebrun-Adams was well-known for his charitable contributions for the underserved communities and the 33-year-old Anthony J. Cebrun Journalism Center (Tennessee Tribune Building) named in his honor.

Cebrun-Adams earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Dillard University, New Orleans, a master’s in public health from the University of Michigan and a juris doctorate from Woodrow Wilson College of Law, in Atlanta.

He is survived by a devoted sons, Jamaal Cebrun-Adams, Terrance (Terry) Hester, and Fabien Jolivette (god-son); brothers and sisters, Darrell Green (Edith Green), Maragret Green, Trenis Shields (Alberta Shields), Darlene Shields, Vanessa D. Adams, Ray A. Adams, Deborah Adams, Paulette Adams, Effie Rhodes, and Stephanie Adams and a grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Cebrun-Adams is also survived by close friends in Nashville: Ervina Jarrett, Omaran D. Lee, Dr. Bobby Jones, Atty. Richard Manson,

Rosetta Miller-Perry, Dale Robinson, Ivan Davis, Dr. Winson Griner, Al Head, Joseph Rochester, Adrian Jones, Eli Cameron and from Houston, Texas, Walter and Carolyn Richards, as well as hundreds of people that benefited from his life’s work ~ to ensure health care to the underserved and uninsured.

The Services are with Wiley Mortuary,1290 Pinemont Dr., Houston, TX 77018 https://www.owwileymortuary.com

Flowers can be sent to Wiley Mortuary. For more information, please contact Darrell Green (281-989-4617)