Antioch High School shooting comes just one day after Donald Trump shut down Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Just one day before a tragic shooting rocked a high school in Nashville, Tennessee, Donald Trump disbanded the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention was created by the Biden administration to “reduce gun violence, and to implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action taken to help save lives.” The department was fought for by survivors of gun violence. Donald Trump disbanded it on the very first day of his second term – just hours after being sworn-in as 47th president of the United States.

The official website for the office is no longer available online, showing an ‘Error 404’ message to those who try to access it. The removal of the website indicates Trump’s dedication to terminating Biden’s gun laws, which he promised to do throughout his campaign.

Trump announced his plans to a room of NRA members in November 2024, saying that he would roll back several Biden administration policies, including ones that remove federal licenses from dealers who break gun laws, and regulations on stabilization devices that have been used in mass shootings.

He also vowed to eliminate ‘red flag’ laws which allow for the temporary removal of a firearm from an individual who appears to pose an immediate risk to themselves or others.

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention page is not the only one to go missing from the White House website today. People were horrified to learn that the ‘Error 404’ message also appears for pages that once contained the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, biographies for former Presidents and a Spanish-language version of the site.

A government website, Reproductiverights.gov, which provides access to information about reproductive care, is also no longer accessible.