Applicants Wanted for the HistoryMakers 2021 Faculty Innovations in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship, Deadline April 30th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Applications for The HistoryMakers Digital Archive 2021 Faculty Innovations in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship program are now being accepted. Eight (8) Faculty Innovations in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowships ($7500) will be awarded on Friday, May 14, 2021. This fellowship program builds upon the inaugural 2020 Innovations in Pedagogy and Teaching Fellowship program launched last year.

Supervising faculty included Harvard University’s Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, Vanderbilt University’s Alice Randall, and University of Virginia’s Brian N. Williams and teaching faculty included Vanderbilt University’s Caroline Randall Williams, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Elsie Harper-Anderson, Eastern Kentucky University’s Joshua Farrington, Stony Brook University’s Zebulon Vance Miletsky, Johnson C. Smith University’s Marsha Rhee, The Ohio State University’s Megan LePere-Schloop, and the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Kathleen Yang-Clayton.

Applications are due no later than Friday, April 30, 2021 and the fellowship period is from June 2021 to January 2022. Competitive applications will showcase significant use of The HistoryMakers Digital Archive in faculty curricula and classroom instruction while fostering innovation, student learning, and enhanced research skills. We are looking for faculty who are committed to utilizing The HistoryMakers Digital Archive in order to diversify higher education’s virtual, hybrid, and in-person instruction. Only faculty at The HistoryMakers Digital Archive subscribing institutions are eligible to apply.