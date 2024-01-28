By Elaina Russell – Communications Director, APSU College of Business

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Beginning in the Fall 2024 semester, the Austin Peay State University College of Business will introduce three new dynamic program concentrations to equip students with relevant, specialized skills in banking, real estate and human resources.

These additions support the college’s pursuit to build programs that progress with industry developments, addressing the specific needs of professionals in these vital sectors.

Banking Concentration:

The banking program will cover various topics, including but not limited to balance sheet management, capital adequacy, bank profitability, financial analysis, risk management, banking operations and regulatory compliance. Courses will also cover timely trends and issues in the banking industry, like consolidation. Students will gain hands-on experience through industry-relevant projects, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities within the banking sector. Additionally, students will be eligible to participate in the newly established “Banking on Govs” program.

Real Estate Concentration:

The real estate program will provide a comprehensive understanding of the real estate industry, including the various phases of development, practical application of market and financial analysis and key metrics in underwriting. Coursework will integrate industry trends and issues with relevant knowledge of property valuation, investment analysis and sustainable development.

Human Resources Concentration:

This program will cover essential HR functions such as talent acquisition, employee relations, performance management and strategic planning. Students will learn from experienced HR professionals and engage in high-impact practices to develop practical skills for the workplace.

“The new concentrations will provide relevant coursework that match the growing need for specialized talent in our region,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “We believe that by offering specialized concentrations in banking, real estate and human resources, we will empower our students to become experts in their chosen fields and contribute meaningfully to the workforce.”

Students interested in adding a program concentration should schedule an appointment with their academic advisor or email cob@apsu.edu.