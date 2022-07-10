CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay State University has named Dr. William “Buzz” Hoon, a seasoned communication scholar with 30 years of academic experience, as the next dean of the APSU College of Arts and Letters. He will begin his new role at Austin Peay on Aug. 1.

“I’m honored and thrilled about the opportunity to be a part of the College of Arts and Letters,” Hoon said. “Austin Peay State University and the College of Arts and Letters have an outstanding reputation of providing transformational learning opportunities and important connections to the community. It is what drew me to this position.”

Hoon previously served as interim dean of the Western Illinois University College of Fine Arts and Communication. During his three decades at that institution, he developed a curriculum for a sports broadcasting major and helped WIU become one of the first content providers for ESPN3.

While a professor at WIU with an extensive record of research and publications, he received the College of Fine Arts and Communication Teaching Award and the college’s Multicultural Teaching Award, as well as the Provost Award for Academic Excellence-Service.

In 2013, he was named chair of the WIU Department of Broadcasting and Journalism, where he developed partnerships with community colleges and Chinese universities and created new recruiting efforts that increased his program’s enrollment. In 2018, Hoon was named associate dean of the WIU College of Fine Arts and Communication, where he oversaw recruiting and retention initiatives. In 2019, he was named interim dean of the college, where he managed a $10 million operating budget and spearheaded several national accreditation efforts for the college’s programs.

“I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Hoon to Austin Peay because I know he will be a strong advocate for our arts and letters programs,” Dr. Maria Cronley, APSU provost and assistant vice president of academic affairs, said. “I was impressed with how he used his skills as a communication professional to champion his former institution, using podcasts and videos to garner excitement. There are so many exciting things happening within our own College of Arts and Letters, and we’re eager for more people to know what an asset this college is to our entire community.”

Hoon earned his Bachelor of Arts in communication and his Master of Arts in Public Communication and Broadcasting from WIU. He received his Doctor of Philosophy in Mass Communication and Media Arts from Southern Illinois University.

“During my time in higher education, I have seen how educators have a positive impact on their students,” Hoon said. “I have been impressed by the work and accomplishments of faculty and students in the college. I look forward to providing faculty, staff and students with the assistance they need to make the college a supportive environment to help them reach their goals. My wife, Pam, and I are excited to join the APSU family.”

The APSU College of Arts and Letters oversees the University’s departments of communication, history and philosophy, languages and literature, music, and theatre and dance. The College also offers programs in African American Studies, International Studies, and Women and Gender Studies. It is the home of Austin Peay’s famed Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the newly established Institute for the Public Humanities.

Information about the college is available at www.apsu.edu/coal.