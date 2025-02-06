APSU students earn nationally competitive Gilman-McCain Scholarships to study abroad

Senior communication major Izabel Hershey and junior health and human performance major Bo ram Kim have both received Gilman-McCain Scholarships to study abroad this semester.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – From immersive cultural experiences in South Korea to service projects in the United Kingdom, the Gilman-McCain Scholarship offers countless opportunities for military dependents – but only four Austin Peay State University (APSU) students have earned the award in the last 15 years.

Among them are senior communication major Izabel Hershey and junior health and human performance major Bo ram Kim, who each received funding to study abroad this semester through a nationally competitive scholarship application.

“It’s extremely inspiring and gratifying to have two students who got this fantastic opportunity,” said Faculty Chair of Study Abroad Dr. Daniel Shea, who works with Austin Peay’s Global Education Office. “APSU prides itself on serving the military community, and we’re always looking for ways to help military-affiliated students study abroad.”

A heart for service

Senior communication major Izabel Hershey at the Newton Military Family Resource Center, where she often spends time on campus. | Photo by Sean McCully

Izabel Hershey, a military spouse who served in the National Guard for two years, is ready to bring together her passion for service learning and her dream of studying abroad. Through the Gilman-McCain Scholarship, she will travel to London over spring break to work with multiple nonprofit organizations.

“When I was in high school, I was really involved in JROTC, and I had a lot of opportunities to get out in the community and do service learning,” she said. “That was very fulfilling for me, and even now I volunteer often with YAIPak. I’m excited to have that kind of experience abroad and learn how international organizations operate compared to ours.”

As a first-generation college student, Hershey had always wanted to study abroad but thought it was too expensive to consider. She credits Shea with letting her know about the Gilman-McCain Scholarship and helping her through the application process.

“I was really shocked [to receive the scholarship] because I’d given up hope on studying abroad,” she said. “Now I’m really looking forward to experiencing the culture. That’s important to me because I’ve lived in Tennessee my entire life, and even moving to Nashville from Chattanooga was a huge culture shock because I went to a small rural high school.”

After returning from London, Hershey plans to establish a social media presence dedicated to promoting scholarship opportunities for military-affiliated students.

“When I transferred here [from Belmont University], I wasn’t thinking about what military scholarships I could get or looking for a lot of additional resources beyond the Pell Grant,” she said. “Even showcasing a trip like this can go a long way. I’m going to bring my camera and take lots of pictures and videos to show people how much they can do with this scholarship.”

A love of language

Junior health and human performance major Bo ram Kim shakes hands with APSU President Mike Licari during the university’s December 2024 commencement ceremony, where she earned her associate degree.

Bo ram has a strong appreciation for the challenges involved with learning a new language after picking up both English and Mandarin.

Now, she’s preparing to help others expand their horizons by spending four months in South Korea as an exchange student. While abroad, she will learn new skills for teaching Korean to native English speakers.

“With the growing global popularity of Korean culture through K-pop, Korean dramas, and other cultural exports, there is an increasing demand for Korean language instruction,” she said. “However, there is a lack of skilled educators who can teach Korean in English, and I aim to fill this gap within my community.”

Kim first learned that the Gilman-McCain Scholarship could open that door for her while researching APSU’s foreign exchange programs. She is excited to gain hands-on teaching experience and apply what she learns within the community.

“After the program, I intend to use my improved teaching abilities by working with nearby high schools to implement Korean language curricula,” she said. “By immersing myself in Korea’s language and culture, I will gain first-hand experience that will allow me to better understand the challenges faced by language learners and develop more effective teaching strategies.”

Korean is Kim’s native language, which she said can make it difficult to explain its fundamental differences in structure and grammar to English speakers. Studying abroad will help her refine her personal teaching strategies while gaining a better understanding of where language learners struggle.

“Although the main focus of this trip is my love of language and teaching, the cultural competency and good communication skills I acquire will surely help me in my future work in dietetics, where it is just as crucial to comprehend different points of view,” she said. “This trip aligns with my academic interests and long-term career goals, equipping me with the skills and experiences necessary to contribute meaningfully to my community and beyond.”

About the Gilman-McCain Scholarship

The Gilman-McCain Scholarship is a congressionally-funded initiative that provides awards of $5,000 for child and spousal dependents of active duty service members who also receive federal Title IV funding. Recipients can use the scholarship to study or intern abroad as part of a credit-bearing program.

Austin Peay hosts Gilman Scholarship Writing Workshops each semester to help students apply for either the Gilman-McCain Scholarship or the related Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program. The next workshop is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Morgan University Center Room 307.