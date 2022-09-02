Nashville, Tenn.– College and university students will soon benefit from an endowed scholarship honoring business leader Dr. Tracey Morant Adams. The funds were recently presented to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® (AKA) Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF) during a ceremony in Birmingham, Alabama, honoring Dr. Adams on her election as the 27th South Eastern Regional Director of AKA.

According to South Eastern Region (SER) Chief of Operations Sharon Ward, the endowment is funded by donors who supported Dr. Adam’s successful campaign for South Eastern Regional Director. “As a servant leader, her first thought was to use the funds to support academic services that advance the lives and opportunities of others, thus the Tracey Morant Adams Endowed Scholarship was established,” said Ward.

In her capacity as the South Eastern Regional Director, Dr. Adams presides over the operations and activities of more than 116 chapters and over 12,000 members in the states of Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.

The scholarship fund in her honor will benefit qualified college and university students residing in the SER service area. Members of the EAF Board received the scholarship proceeds: Dr. Glenda Glover, 30th Alpha Kappa Alpha International President and CEO and President of Tennessee State University and Charletta Wilson Jacks, Alpha Kappa Alpha International First Vice President. Also, recognized during the scholarship presentation were Toni Franklin, EAF South Eastern Regional Coordinator, Manessa Wilson, President, Upsilon Eta Omega Chapter and, Atty. Malera Traylor-Wright, South Eastern Region Chief Administrator.

Dr. Morant Adams stated that she is thrilled to advance the programs of the Educational Advancement Foundation under the leadership of Ms. Danette Anthony Reed, International President and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is an international service organization that was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek letter organization established by African American college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in 1,046 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, Liberia, the Bahamas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Germany, South Korea, Bermuda, Japan, Canada, South Africa and the Middle East.

About Educational Advancement Foundation

The Educational Advancement Foundation was founded in 1980 by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® to ensure there would always be support for education, its oldest program of service today. Today, the Foundation, a financially strong and viable organization, is a powerful tool for good, pooling the resources of others who share this vision of providing a perpetual source of support for education.