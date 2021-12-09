TULLAHOMA, TN — Ascend Federal Credit Union today announced it has donated $12,923 to the Tennessee chapter of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. The contribution includes $10,000 from the credit union and $2,923 from Ascend employees. The money will help fund local breast cancer detection and support projects for those with critical needs, with the goal of eliminating barriers to lifesaving services.

Employee donations were raised via an annual casual dress program called Passionately Pink for a Cure, in which Ascend employees donate a minimum of $5 every Friday and Saturday in October to wear blue jeans, breast cancer awareness T-shirts and Susan G. Komen pins to work. Including the $2,923 raised this year, Ascend employees have raised $16,178 for Susan G. Komen since 2018.

“We extend gratitude once again to Ascend for another generous donation to Susan G. Komen,” said Tim Newman, Susan G. Komen Tennessee State executive director. “This money will mean so much to the many people who are trying to make financial ends meet as they undergo treatment against cancer. The financial demands of pain medication, chemotherapy and other needed services can be overwhelming. This thoughtful gift will help continue the fight.”

“We are extremely proud of our 18-year partnership with Komen,” said Caren Gabriel, Ascend president and CEO. “Our employees continue to show a giving spirit and demonstrate how committed they are to helping Middle Tennesseans in need. Our hope is that this donation will assist those battling breast cancer to access the best treatment and healthcare available.”

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is focused on saving lives and creating a world without breast cancer. Since 1997, Susan G. Komen and its supporters in the state of Tennessee have contributed more than $12.1 million to support breast cancer research in the state and across the U.S. Since 1982, Komen has awarded $19.1 million for 56 research grants to organizations in Tennessee.

