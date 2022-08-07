Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.

Our facility is the first in Nashville to feature innovative devices like the EksoGT and InMotion ARMTM Robot.

The EksoGT is an exoskeletal unit that assists patients with relearning how to walk following a stroke or spinal cord injury. Ekso is a robotic exoskeleton that can be fitted to most patients to allow them to stand and walk early in the rehab process, which is key to their long-term prognosis. Clinical evidence indicates that gait-training in the Ekso improves patients’ balance, walking distance and gait speed.

The InMotion ARMTM Robot is often used by patients who suffer from weakness in their upper extremities after a stroke. The ARM Robot helps patients utilize their strength to complete hundreds of upper body movements in a fraction of the time of traditional exercise. Repetition is one of the most important factors when considering neuroplasticity and the brain’s ability to repair and relearn movements following a stroke. This evidence-based neurorehabilitation technology quietly monitors the patients’ movements during therapy while it gently assists them in completing various motor therapy activities. Additionally, the device can provide biofeedback regarding motor movement and motor control and is equipped with resistance options for more advanced strengthening capabilities.

Another notable device is our Smart Car. This is fully integrated into our rehab gym, allowing our patients to learn and practice car transfer skills, such as getting in and out of the car, loading and unloading groceries, etc. year-round. These training activities are essential to prepare our patients for community reintegration and set them up for success when getting back to their daily activities.

New technology continues to push the boundaries of what once was considered full recovery from certain injuries or conditions. Our rehabilitation programs provide a wide variety of technology to help patients throughout their recovery journey.