Pancake and Waffle Mix Recall Updated to ‘Deadly’ Risk by FDA

The FDA updated the classification of a recent recall of pancake and waffle mix affecting 11 states.

The recall, prompted by potential milk allergen contamination, is officially a Class 1 recall, which means it poses a high risk.

The recall was pending classification when it was originally announced in January.

About two months ago, The Quaker Oats Company voluntarily recalled pancake and waffle mix from its brand Pearl Milling Company. The January recall has now been officially categorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Class 1, the highest risk level.

The FDA announced the recall of a limited number of two-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix on January 15 in an official press release. The product was recalled over an undisclosed milk allergen, which was flagged by a retail partner. “Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” the FDA noted at the time of the original recall. If you have a dairy allergy and believe you have any affected product, do not eat it.

The recalled items were distributed in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin, per the company’s original announcement. The affected two-pound packages of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix have a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of 9/13/25. At publishing time, no allergic reactions have been reported.

On February 13, the FDA classified the recall as Class 1, meaning consumption of the affected products poses a “reasonable probability” of “serious adverse health consequences or death.” While this classification update may seem delayed, it’s in line with the FDA’s standard communication process.

According to the agency’s website, it began listing recalls pending classification in June 2017 “to alert the public sooner.” In other words, when necessary, the FDA notifies the public of voluntary recalls made by retailers and/or manufacturers before completing its own assessment of the hazard. Once that assessment is finished, the recall is updated with a classification of Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3—Class 1 being the most serious of the three.

Consumers with the product described above can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-407-2247 (9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday–Friday) with any questions about the recall.