‘Ask Elon and the Other Billionaires to Pay’: Mississippi Valley State Band Faces Swift Backlash After Asking for $350K in Donations to Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Parade

The Mississippi Valley State University marching band is under fire from HBCU supporters on social media for requesting donations to fund a trip to the nation’s capitol next month after being invited to perform in Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration Parade.

Reports say Trump personally invited the “Mean Green Marching Machine” to perform in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, when he will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. However, the president-elect didn’t send any money to help with the travel costs, food, gas or hotel stay.

Still, the school shared the exciting news on social media, with Dr. Jerryl Briggs, president of Mississippi Valley State, saying, “This is not just a moment of pride for our university but for the entire state of Mississippi. It is an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community.”

“Help us raise 350k to go??” Yall don’t even have the money to go lol He’s not paying y’all?? Are y’all slow?? I have so many questions,” one person wrote on Instagram, echoing the backlash.

“Ask Elon and the other billionaires to pay. Why did the incoming admin invite them but not offer to cover all the expenses?” another said.

I think the overall response is “get someone else to… do it,” another person wrote.

Many expressed surprise at the band’s willingness to support Trump, citing his policies against teaching Black history in schools and eliminating diversity programs.

“A black school endorses a man that doesn’t want Black history in schools,” someone else said. “Wants to take away funding of HBCU but go off. SMH.”

Others called out Briggs and the band director for accepting Trump’s invitation, saying, “We don’t have to say yes to everything.”

Critics highlighted the irony of a billionaire president, surrounded by the wealthiest cabinet in U.S. history, inviting a cash-strapped HBCU to Washington without offering any financial support.

“Imagine me donating when a billionaire president invited y’all,” one person noted.

Someone also mentioned Chrisette Michele in the comments section, recalling the backlash she faced in 2017 when she performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Grammy-winning singer faced intense criticism on social media, prompting her to explain in an open letter that she hoped her performance would serve as a bridge between Trump supporters and opponents. Author Aliya S. King criticized Michele’s explanation as a “cop-out,” while Spike Lee removed her song “Black Girl Magic” from his Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.”

The Mississippi Valley State band is famous for its electrifying performances on the national stage, including those seen at NBA games, the Rose Bowl, Mardi Gras, and the Battle of the Bands. However, it’s not clear what prompted Trump’s invitation or if he had seen the band perform before.

In recent days, the university revved up a GoFundMe page alongside an online marketing campaign to publicize the fundraising effort, with digital ads calling Trump’s invitation “a testament to our students’ excellence and dedication. Help us raise $350,000 to make this once-in-a-lifetime experience possible for all our students!”

After two days, the GoFundMe has raised just $1,285, but as of Monday morning, the band has raised over $45,000. The current goal is set at $70,000.