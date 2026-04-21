At 85, Navy Veteran and Lifelong Learner to Receive Doctorate at TSU Spring Commencement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – When the processional music begins at Tennessee State University’s Spring 2026 Commencement on May 1, one graduate will embody the university’s motto of “Think. Work. Serve.” In a way, that spans nearly nine decades. Dr. Charles Whitman Dabbs

Charles Whitman Dabbs, 85, will walk across the stage at the Gentry Center Complex to receive his Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership, proving that the pursuit of knowledge has no expiration date.

Dabbs is one of nearly 1,400 graduates, the university’s largest class in several years that will be honored during the two-day ceremony on May 1 and 2. While the class includes 1,200 undergraduates, it is the 200 graduate students like Dabbs who underscore TSU’s commitment to lifelong excellence.

“I’m not the kind of person who can just sit at home and do nothing,” says Dabbs. “I’ve always wanted to earn a doctorate, but the time was never right. When the pandemic slowed everything down, I finally had the time, and I took it.”

A Los Angeles native, Dabbs’ journey began at age 17 when he joined the U.S. Navy. Serving as a hospital corpsman, he found the discipline that would fuel a 50-year career in federal service, including roles with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. Along the way, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and two master’s degrees from UCLA, all while working full-time.

For Dabbs, education is a “family DNA” forged by his father, who grew up in the Jim Crow South without access to formal schooling. Today, Dabbs celebrates 63 years of marriage, two highly educated children, and five grandchildren. His bond with TSU is a legacy of its own; his son earned an MBA from the university, and Dabbs was inspired by a neighbor who attended TSU in the 1950s.

Despite the age gap between him and his classmates, Dabbs found a home at TSU.

“I thought I might be overlooked, but it was just the opposite,” Dabbs recalled. “The students embraced me. They helped me with technology, and in return, I shared perspectives from living through history they had only read about in textbooks. There was a beautiful intergenerational connection.”

With his Ed.D. in hand, Dabbs has no intention of slowing down. He plans to transition into leadership at an HBCU, focusing on mentorship.

“Many students just need someone in their corner,” he said. “I want to help them see that with focus and resilience, they can succeed. It’s never too late to do something meaningful.”

Note: The ceremony for the School of Graduate and Professional Studies, including Charles Whitman Dabbs, will be on May 1, beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.tnstate.edu/records/commencement/.

Featured Photo: Dr. Charles Whitman Dabbs says next on his agenda is to transition into leadership with a focus on mentorship at a historically Black college or university. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

About Tennessee State University

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is Nashville’s only public land-grant university offering 41 bachelor’s degrees, 15 graduate certificates, 27 master’s degrees, and nine doctoral degrees. TSU’s campus spans 500 acres. The university is committed to academic excellence, providing students with a quality education in a nurturing and innovative environment that prepares them as alumni to be global leaders. Visit tnstate.edu for more details.