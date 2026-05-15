Fisk University Unveils $1 Billion Master Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Fisk University today unveiled “Quantum Leap,” the most robust campus master plan in its 160-year history, symbolizing university leadership’s commitment to ensuring the growth and sustainability of Fisk in perpetuity. This strategic multi-decade roadmap maximizes the institution’s footprint – within existing campus borders – positioning Fisk to serve its students and faculty by revitalizing historic infrastructure, expanding academic resources, and building modern facilities, including a $400 million innovation center to be developed on the southern end of Fisk’s campus.

Quantum Leap brings an estimated $1 billion project to North Nashville over the next decade, marking the largest investment in the area to date. Informed by the voices of Fisk’s students, faculty, alumni, and board, this plan will ensure:

Enhanced student experience: Renovated residence halls, a Fisk Arena, a state-of-the-art Student Center, an Innovation Center, additional parking and modernized learning spaces.

Renovated residence halls, a Fisk Arena, a state-of-the-art Student Center, an Innovation Center, additional parking and modernized learning spaces. Academic excellence: Upgraded classroom space and access to quantum-level technology, as well as Annexes to the John Lewis Center for Social Justice and the Carl Van Vechten Art Gallery, which will include dedicated academic, research and instruction space for students and faculty.

Upgraded classroom space and access to quantum-level technology, as well as Annexes to the John Lewis Center for Social Justice and the Carl Van Vechten Art Gallery, which will include dedicated academic, research and instruction space for students and faculty. A strengthened talent pipeline: By prioritizing academic rigor and cutting-edge technological resources, Fisk University is positioned to cultivate the city’s next generation of leaders to excel in today’s workforce.

“For more than 160 years, Fisk University has played a leading role in shaping some of the nation’s brightest minds, cultivating leaders, expanding access to education and stewarding American history,” said Dr. Agenia W. Clark, president of Fisk University. “Quantum Leap represents our commitment to building upon our storied legacy while paving the way for sustained growth to ensure Fisk continues to empower its students, faculty and community. Through our campus master plan, the institution is poised to emerge as a leader in higher education and innovation.”

A core element of Quantum Leap is the new Innovation Center, a first-of-its-kind technology center that is eco-friendly, non-intrusive and housed on five undeveloped acres on Fisk’s campus. A 100,000 square foot facility, the center will encompass a 30,000 square foot academic space and a 70,000 square foot technology center. The state-of-the-art technology center will power new and existing curriculum and tech-forward interdisciplinary study.

“Reflecting Fisk University’s commitment to academic excellence and constant advancement, Quantum Leap emboldens Fisk to embrace its next chapter of institutional growth and innovation,” said Dr. Brian L. Nelms, Fisk University provost. “Quantum Leap not only enables us to revitalize our campus but to revolutionize our educational system. With access to state-of-the-art technology, enhanced learning spaces and greater academic capabilities, Fisk will be able to offer its students unparalleled learning and training opportunities, and Nashville will be poised to grow its skilled workforce.”

The innovation center is designed to offer academic enrichment and workforce development opportunities to Fisk University and the greater Nashville area alike. Engineered to add economic and educational value to the surrounding North Nashville community, the center will also utilize advanced technologies to limit energy and water consumption, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drive greater sustainability.

The university’s development of Quantum Leap will unfold over an estimated 10 or more years. Construction will begin immediately and symbolically. This year, Fisk’s transformation begins with the expansion of the John Lewis Center for Social Justice, securing the institution’s legacy of educating students to empower communities and produce scholarly work on equity in the spirit of distinguished Fisk alum John Lewis.

Fisk University is a historic and civic cornerstone for the greater Nashville area. Optimizing the university’s footprint is a victory for the state of Tennessee, the city of Nashville and the Fisk community alike.

For more information on the master plan, upcoming milestones and how to invest in Fisk, please visit www.fisk.edu.