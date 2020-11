Atlanta–Tennesseans from Georgia please remember these deadlines for the Georgia run-off.

Voters must request an absentee ballot by November 18.

The voter registration deadline is December 7, and early voting begins on December 14.

So while the election is not until January, the campaign for Democrat Jon Ossoff is urging you to make call to Atlanta citizens living in Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

